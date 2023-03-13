Big Time Bite

Captain Aaron Wollam holds up a 40 pound drum fish caught last month in Matagorda.

Good fishing continues as the weather continues to be warmer than normal, so far this year.

Redfish have remained our focus as the trout bite has not been real consistent. Redfish have been moving up on shorelines covered in shell in about two-three feet of water. We have been throwing small bone topwaters early and pumpkinseed/chartreuse norton bull minnows as days go on for great success. The mouth of the river has been good for tightlining as well, with cut mullet and quartered crab working really well for reds on falling tides.

