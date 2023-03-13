Good fishing continues as the weather continues to be warmer than normal, so far this year.
Redfish have remained our focus as the trout bite has not been real consistent. Redfish have been moving up on shorelines covered in shell in about two-three feet of water. We have been throwing small bone topwaters early and pumpkinseed/chartreuse norton bull minnows as days go on for great success. The mouth of the river has been good for tightlining as well, with cut mullet and quartered crab working really well for reds on falling tides.
Our trout bite has been slow for slot fish. We have been catching quite a few 15/16” fish, but slots 17-23” have been hard to come by. We have focused on deep shell and have had best success with Fatboys in pearl/chartreuse and pink skitterwalks.
April is one of my favorite months for fishing as the bay explodes with bait, shrimp/glass minnows/crabs/shad/mullet all make their way back into the estuaries. Tons of options for fishing as you can wade the grass beds with the glass minnow runs in the afternoon, fish the shad bite in the marshes, fish the lighted piers in town, and fish the rigs and wrecks out in West Matagorda.
This report was provided by Captain Aaron Wollam of the Palacios Guide Service. You can connect with Captain Wollam at palaciosguideservice.com.
Yates Slough’s holding redfish on grass lines close to Siever Cut fish 12-18 inches under cork with shrimp or burner shad black or dark green. Deep Reef to Fat Pat is holding fish under birds on twitch baits and soft plastic. The East Bay reefs are starting to see more action with speckled trout early using artificial twitch bait, or split tails. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.
Jetties holding good numbers of sheepshead.Good numbers of flounder, redfish, drum, sheepshead and trout in the river free-lining shrimp with a light split shot or egg weight. Bastrop and Chocolate Bay holding trout biting live shrimp or gulp under a popping cork. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.
Redfish are good 1-2 feet of water on cut bait, soft plastics, and topwaters near sand pockets. Trout are good in 1-4 feet of water with a mud and shell bottom on live bait, suspension baits, and large soft plastics. Drum are great in two-four feet of water on dead shrimp. Pre-front bites have been really good. Report provided by Captain Damian Hubbs, Top Gun Outfitters.
Catches of sheepshead over ten pounds, with a few trout mixed in, are on the gas wells biting live shrimp. Redfish are along bank potholes in the La Quinta Ship Channel on cut mullet, perch and live shrimp. Report by Captain Doug Stanford, Pirates of the Bay Fishing Charters.
