The Louise ISD summer workout program returns Monday at 9 a.m.
Louise incoming seventh-graders through seniors will get sport-specific instruction while working on building strength and getting better conditioning and flexibility.
The Hornet and Lady Hornet summer workout program, will be Monday through Thursday, June 6-30th and July 11-28th.
The workouts will be from 9 to 11 a.m.
“It’s important for one thing comradery. Being around each other for a common goal,” Louise Athletic Director Joe Bill said. “Working and getting stronger, quicker and faster over the summer months is important.”
Twice a week, Louise athletes will spend their sport-specific instruction working on football and volleyball on Mondays and Wednesdays. Athletes will work on basketball skills on Tuesdays. The Hornets and Lady Hornets will work on baseball and softball skills on Thursday to close out each week’s workouts.
While the new grass has been installed on the football field, for summer workouts when they do drills outside they will use the practice field or the baseball outfield.
“We’re still watering it. It’s starting to turn really green, but we’re just making sure it’s going to take root (before we use it),” Bill said.
The summer workouts are hosted for free by the district. The coaching staff encourages any athlete that will play a sport next season to take part in the Louise strength and conditioning camps.
