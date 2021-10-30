The Louise Hornets got defensive stops late, but they couldn’t overtake the Yorktown Wildcats losing 33-26 Friday night at Ricebird Stadium in El Campo.
Louise (6-4, 4-2) got two defensive touchdowns from junior Marco Torres, a near 50-yard field goal from junior Roy Arrambide, and a blocked extra point returned for two points by sophomore Kyle Anderson. Despite the big plays from Louise, the Wildcat (6-3, 4-1) was explosive and hard to contain.
The Hornets hang with Yorktown throughout the night and with four minutes left, trailed 33-26. The offense wasn’t able to get going and turned the ball over on downs.
Yorktown gave Louise an extra possession, fumbling the snap, handing Louise another opportunity to tie the game. However, against heavy pressure, the Hornets again failed to move the ball downfield.
“We had two chances to get it done,” Louise head coach Joe Bill said. “We had some miscues on offense, dropped some passes, missed some blocks. Just couldn’t get it done. The kids played exceptionally hard.”
With the tight game, Bill hopes his team uses it to grow as they keep trying to close the gap between themselves and top teams.
“Close games like tonight, all it takes is two or three big plays to determine the outcome,” Bill said. “But we don’t know when it’s going to happen so we have to play the whole time all 48 minutes and that’s something we’ve got to learn and be part of our drive.”
While the Hornets won’t grab the second seed they were hoping for, they did have positives in the loss.
Louise went to a different style of offense against Yorktown, opting to use Arrambide as the quarterback and moving sophomore Tayveon Kimble to running back out of the I-formation.
“We got under center tonight, away from the spread and the gun,” Bill said. “Just a different look than before and that was promising.”
Louise will have a bye next Friday night while they await the playoffs the following week.
Louise is locked into the three seed and they will meet the second-place team in District 15. D’Hanis and Sabinal with a week remaining in the season are the first and second seed in District 15, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.