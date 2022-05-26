El Campo High School will have a few more seniors continue their athletic careers in college, with three athletes either signing their national letter of intent or signing to be a preferred walk-on.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
El Campo senior Trinatee Roberts next season will play basketball on the next level, committing to Fon Du Lac Community College in Minnesota.
Roberts’ a post for the Ladybirds’ has been a solid rebounder as part of the varsity team. Her father Nathan Roberts believed in her skills and sent her tape out to a number of different colleges, eventually catching the attention of Fon Du Lac.
“My dad is the only one that I know that calls people so they can come and see my games. He never tells me anything. I guess they saw me playing in a tournament, and I just never knew about it.”
Once seeing her outside of her height, a near six-footer, the coaches also liked her defenses, Roberts said. With the Ladybirds her size helped her change many shots in the post.
“(My dad) has been there since day one. If nobody came to my game, I know he’d be there,” Roberts said. “Truth be told I never thought I’d never be here (signing today). I’ve always been told I can’t play. You don’t deserve that. But I had to work for something. (I) feel like (I) earned it.”
Roberts this past season was an all-district honorable mention for the Ladybirds.
FOOTBALL
Two more Ricebirds will be playing college football next season with lineman Juan Leal and defensive end/deep snapper Carson Whitington taking preferred walk-on spots.
As a preferred walk-on, teams want that player on a team, however, don’t have a scholarship for them and can’t offer one for at least a season.
Leal will be looking to earn playing time at the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
Leal had another offer, but decided to go to Incarnate Word.
“I had zero offers when I came into this but (I) knew it would come, just to be patient with it,” Leal said. “(I) kept putting the hard work in the whole season and it came through.”
The senior lineman has been on varsity since freshman year. Leal was named to the Texas Sports Writers Association all-state second team this past season.
“I’m super excited, it’s always been a dream of mine since I was little to be the first person in my family to graduate and the first to go to college,” Leal said. “It’s going to be a great experience.”
Whitington will be snapping for Blinn College next season.
“I was talking to them and a couple of other colleges, but (Blinn) just seemed like a good place to go.”
The El Campo senior is a dedicated snapper putting in a lot of extra time to get better at his craft.
“(I’ve) been going to a (deep snapper specialist) every other Sunday, it’s about a two-hour workout. He’s really been the reason I’ve been able to get this opportunity,” Whitington said.
Whitington received an all-district honorable mention this past season for his play at defensive end. El Campo’s kicker Diego Guiterrez earned an all-state honorable mention after being perfect this past season in field goal attempts, partly due to Whitington’s snaps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.