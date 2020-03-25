The Louise Lady Hornets (9-11, 2-8) missed the playoffs for the second straight season. After a tough non-district campaign that saw them state-ranked for a short time, the Lady Hornets had a rough time in district.
The Lady Hornets played in a handful of close games during district play. With a couple of different bounces of the ball, they very well could have been one of the district’s four playoff teams.
District 29 awarded one Louise basketball player with an all-district award.
Senior point guard Madison Delossantos was named an all-district first-team player. According to Head Coach Joe Bill, Delossantos averaged 19 points a game during district play.
As a freshman, Delossantos was the district’s Newcomer of the Year and now for the last three seasons she has been named to the district’s first-team.
Louise had three honorable mentions, senior forward Haylee Blumrick, junior post Destinee Ortega and junior guard Aaliyah Ochoa.
