The Louise Hornets (4-0) blitzed the larger school, (3A) Boling Bulldogs with shots from the outside and an aggressive defense to pick up the 53-35 win on the road Tuesday morning.
Louise shocked the Bulldogs with a 20-2 first quarter, getting 12 points from senior point guard Rogeric Schooler.
Boling started to figure out the Hornets defense and behind a more patient attack, their offense started to get going. The Hornets’ offense continued to hum, outscoring Boling 35-15 in the first half.
The Hornets went cold in the second half, but their defense remained tough, forcing tough shots, turnovers and hustling for rebounds to maintain their double-digit lead throughout.
“Defensively we’re playing well,” Louise Coach Brian Blank said. “Every year we’ve gotten better on the defense because that’s what we really push. The offense will take care of itself, but you can’t stop people, it doesn’t matter.”
Late in the fourth, Boling cut the lead to 14 points, but senior Mathew Marek made three free-throws to close out the win.
Schooler and Marek both scored 16 points. Sophomore Andrew Huerta scored 10 points.
The Hornets win keeps them undefeated in the young season. Louise beat Nordheim in overtime and had an 11 point win over Danbury.
“So far we’re starting out how we want to,” Blank said. “It helps when you get four starters back. They know what to do, it’s not a whole lot of teaching. It’s more coaching and building off the success we had last year. They have confidence in themselves and they’re playing great right now.”
Against Nordheim, Marek was big making eight three-pointers to help them squeak out the 43-39 win on the road Monday night.
The Hornets next game will be against the Palacios Sharks Tuesday night on the road.
This season Louise is opting to play larger schools to help prepare them for a tough district. Louise in district will play Bloomington, Flatonia, Weimar, Schulenburg, Ganado and Shiner. Bloomington, Schulenburg and Ganado were 3A schools last season, dropping down to 2A after realignment.
