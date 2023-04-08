The El Campo Ricebirds missed out on beating the Bellville Brahmas on the road to start the season. They didn’t miss out at home, getting a walk-off 5-4 win at Legacy Field Tuesday night.
In the first meeting, it was Bellville, walking off El Campo. In the re-match, sophomore James (Apple Jack) Dorotik did the same courtesy, hitting a bases-loaded single past a diving shortstop to bring home the winning score.
“We’ve been down. We keep losing by just a little bit every time,” El Campo junior Dean Poenitzsch said. “We give up a couple (runs) in an inning or something and then we lose it, but we needed this (win) to get back on track. The Birds are getting hot baby.”
Poenitzsch gave El Campo seven strong innings of work, striking out seven batters and allowing five hits, three going for home runs, two coming from Bellville senior Tyler Fishbeck. He hit a solo shot in the top of the fourth and his two-run bomb in the sixth put them ahead 4-3.
With two outs senior Cameron Conrad hit a hard shot to second, reaching on an error. Conrad stole second base, and with senior Brock Rod batting, Bellville refused to let him be the hero, intentionally walking him. The strategy paid off getting a strikeout to end the threat.
Feeling the momentum starting to shift, Poenitzsch needed five pitches to get the next three outs and put the offense back at the plate.
Ricebird senior Kyle Barosh started off the inning with a single to left. Poenitzsch followed with a double to score the speedy Barosh.
“When Fishbeck, and he’s a great player, hit that second bomb, we had every reason (to quit) and we didn’t. They kept believing,” Ricebird coach Jacob Clay said. “It’s hard when you’re losing like this, every little thing that happens to you, you start second guessing yourself, but we didn’t. I’m proud. I hope this gets us going, that was fun there at the end.”
Ricebird sophomore Bradyn Korenek came in to pinch run for Poenitzsch and would steal third. Bellville got a grounder, but not enough to bring home Korenek. The Brahmas opted for another free pass to senior Bryce Rasmussen, to set up the double play, leaving everything up to Dorotik. The sophomore on a 2-2 count, fouled off back-to-back pitches. Dorotik sent the eighth pitch in play, past the shortstop bringing home Korenek.
“I was just trying to hit something hard, maybe find a hole and win the game,” Dorotik said. “Hopefully we can win the next few games.”
The team dogpiled Dorotik in between second base and first base.
Along with picking up the win, Poenitzsch led the team with two hits and Barosh scored two runs.
As the second round of district play opens, the Ricebirds and Bellville are tied for the final two playoff spots with a 4-3 district record, behind Sealy 5-1 and Needville 8-0.
The El Campo Ladybirds had a tough time against the Bellville Brahmanettes, falling 9-3 at home Monday night.
El Campo managed eight hits and a home run, but walks, wild pitches and a couple of errors allowed Bellville to steal the win.
Bellville got on the scoreboard in the top of the second, with two outs and the bases loaded, a pair of wild pitches plated two runs. Bellville added to their lead grabbing three more runs in the third and four more in the fourth inning.
Ladybird senior Ashley Fisher led the team with two hits, and fellow senior Kate Bubela scored two runs, one coming on a home run.
