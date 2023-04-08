Dogpile!!

The El Campo Ricebird baseball team celebrates following sophomore James Dorotik’s winning hit against Bellville in the bottom of the seventh inning, completing a comeback. The win ties El Campo with Bellville for the final two playoff spots with five games left to play in district.

The El Campo Ricebirds missed out on beating the Bellville Brahmas on the road to start the season. They didn’t miss out at home, getting a walk-off 5-4 win at Legacy Field Tuesday night.

In the first meeting, it was Bellville, walking off El Campo. In the re-match, sophomore James (Apple Jack) Dorotik did the same courtesy, hitting a bases-loaded single past a diving shortstop to bring home the winning score.

