El Campo junior fullback Stephen Norman makes a cut against the Cuero Gobblers to start the season. Also pictured is senior Bryce Rasmussen getting ready to block a Cuero defender and senior Brock Rod watching the play after handing off the ball. Norman has 73 yards this season on 17 rushing attempts.

The El Campo Ricebirds (0-2) will be looking to stop their losing streak this Friday when they take on the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles at Ricebird Stadium.

The Ricebirds started the season with a loss to Cuero and Corpus Christi Miller this past Friday. Despite losses, the offense has shown signs of progress.

