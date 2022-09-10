The El Campo Ricebirds (0-2) will be looking to stop their losing streak this Friday when they take on the Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial Eagles at Ricebird Stadium.
The Ricebirds started the season with a loss to Cuero and Corpus Christi Miller this past Friday. Despite losses, the offense has shown signs of progress.
Miller, in week two, took advantage of some El Campo mistakes to close out the second half, scoring three touchdowns in the span of four minutes. Until then, El Campo had matched the larger Miller team.
El Campo will again see another large school in Veterans Memorial. The Ricebirds’ challenge will be against a veteran offensive unit that scored 37.7 points a game last season.
The Ricebirds’ defense will need to be well-disciplined getting a heavy dose of the read option. Biting too hard on a play could cause the Veterans Memorial team to pick up a big score.
Veterans Memorial senior dual-threat quarterback Elijah Durrette will be someone the Ricebirds will be keeping an eye on. Durrette in the first game of the season aired the ball out throwing it 43 times.
In total, he had 422 yards of combined offense between running and passing.
The Ricebird defense has picked up two interceptions this season from senior Hal Erwin and junior Oliver Miles. El Campo has allowed more than 40 points in both of their games this season.
The Veterans Memorial defense will see a heavy dose of El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II, who has picked up 150 yards on the ground this season.
Ricebird junior fullback Stephen Norman picked up big runs last week, making the offense more threatening. Owens and Norman are both averaging more than five yards a carry.
The Eagles’ defense gave up 15.2 points per game last season. To start this season, it’s been good and bad, allowing 43 points to Canyon in week one and shutting out Alice last week.
(0) comments
