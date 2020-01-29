The El Campo Ladybirds 20th win of the season came Friday night on the road against the Stafford Lady Spartans 49-34.
The Ladybirds played good defense and got some fiery shooting as they picked up the double-digit win.
El Campo had three players score more than 10 points with guard Mya Shorter getting a game-high 20 points. Shorter on the road also connected on six three-pointers.
It took a quarter for the Ladybirds to fully get their feet under them as they ended the first leading 10-8. Shorter in the second caught fire hitting four three-pointers. The defense picked up and locked in on Stafford holding them to zero points.
Stafford had chances to score, but missed all six of their free-throws in the quarter.
Jackie Nichols and Tia Hearse had big contributions in the second half scoring 16 of the teams 24 points in the half.
Stafford came back and hit five three’s in the final two quarters to make the game closer, but they didn’t have enough firepower to overcome the lead the Ladybirds had going into the half.
With the win, El Campo remains locked with the Wharton Lady Tigers for the second playoff seed with both teams 6-2. The final game of the year for both teams is against each other and depending on how they do over the next three games it could have big playoff implications.
