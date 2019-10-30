No one person had the high scorecard in week eight of the football contest. Three people tied with 12 correct guesses for the top three spots.
The football contest saw a lot of people guess every single one of the NFL games correctly, kudos. However, not one card had all of the college football games correct with a lot of upsets all over the country. Michigan upset Notre Dame, TCU beat Texas by 10 points and even LSU nearly was upended by Aubrun.
College again proves to be the great equalizer.
This week, Arnold Terrazas, Nicole Stinson of El Campo and Jan Preuss of Katy all finished with 12 right picks. The battle for first, second and third place was decided by the first-tie breaker.
TCU and Texas combined for 64 total points.
Preuss had the mic drop performance with hitting the total points directly on the head and she takes home first place. Stinson was closest with a guess of 58 to lock up second giving Terrazas thrid place.
This week look for more college football games in week nine of the football contest. Also added was a curveball, the tie-breaker game is Jets and Dolphins, but hey that’s a terrible game... Exactly. Is it going to be terrible with a ton of points score or will the two teams struggle to score a touchdown a piece? With the top spots decided by tie-breaker, chose wisely.
-Joshua Reese
Sports editor
