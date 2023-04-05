Ms. Big Shot

El Campo senior Tyra Owens raises up over a pair of Wharton defenders to for a shot in a game at home earlier this season. Owens was one of two Ladybirds who earned first team honors from the District 25 coaches. Owens came close to averaging a double-double this past season with the Ladybirds.

The El Campo Ladybirds made it back to the playoffs this past season, and with their improved play, they earned three all-district honors from the District 25 coaches.

El Campo received two first-team honors, up from one last year.

