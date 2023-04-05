The El Campo Ladybirds made it back to the playoffs this past season, and with their improved play, they earned three all-district honors from the District 25 coaches.
The El Campo Ladybirds made it back to the playoffs this past season, and with their improved play, they earned three all-district honors from the District 25 coaches.
El Campo received two first-team honors, up from one last year.
Ladybird senior post Tyra Owens did not earn all-district recognition last season. In her senior season, she made her presence known and was a key rebounder and scorer in the post for the Ladybirds.
“Tyra was a hidden gem and a pleasant surprise. She really came on during the off-season last spring and developed her game over the summer,” Ladybird coach Jake Fenley said. “Her points and rebounds will have to be replaced by committee next season.”
Owens led the team across the board this past season, averaging 14 points, 8 rebounds and 2.75 steals a game.
Despite being a freshman, Ladybird guard Riannah Miles missed out on Newcomer of the Year honors. Instead, the coaches named her to the first-team all-district. Miles was an offensive machine for the Ladybirds and a sharpshooter from the three-point line.
Miles scored 11.8 points to go with 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game.
“Riannah is an exceptional talent. She will be fun to coach for the next three years. If she puts in work she can be the best player in the district,” Fenley said.
Ladybird senior guard Melanie Nunez received second-team honors. Nunez was a fearless player, driving the paint and diving on the ground for loose balls. She was the only Ladybird to earn all-district honors in back-to-back seasons.
“Melanie has been very important to the team these last two years. She was our point guard so the ball was always in her hands. She will be tough to replace,” Fenley said.
Nunez picked up 6.7 points, 2.5 steals, 1.5 rebounds and 1 assist per game.
Rounding out the awards were seniors Christina Cole and Shaylee Vaclavick and junior Kye Yackel who received honorable mentions.
Fenley is in his second year leading the Ladybirds, they went 13-16 on the season and 6-6 in district play.
DISTRICT 25-4A AWARDS
Most Valuable Player (MVP) - Dai’Janiya (Nala) Richardson (senior) Navasota and Shunteria Anumele (junior) Royal
Offensive MVP - Bryanna Stokes (junior) Navasota
Defensive MVP - Diamond Barrett (senior) Royal
Newcomer of the Year - Layla Anderson (junior) Royal
Coach of the Year: Brateicka Mock - Sealy (third in district)
