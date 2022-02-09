Starting the 2022 season as the third highest-ranked team in Region 14 according to the Junior College Baseball Blog, the Wharton County Junior College Pioneers baseball team is in a position to reach its goal of capturing a regional championship.
Head Coach Trey Porras led his team to a second place finish last season with a 17-13 conference record. That marked the first time the Pioneers have finished in the top two in conference since 2005. To ensure his team is playing at its top potential, Porras arranged a challenging schedule this season.
“We have 16 games against nationally-ranked opponents,” Porras said. “I am excited to see our guys rise to the challenge.”
The Pioneers will rely upon a cadre of veteran players this season. Key players include Criztian Delgado of Kingsville, who appeared in 27 games last season and compiled an impressive .449 on-base percentage; Will Lee of Spring, who played in 80 percent of WCJC’s games in 2021 and will help stabilize the lineup; and Canadian catcher Ben Columbus, an All-Conference player currently ranked 10th best catcher in the country by Prep Baseball Report.
On the mound, WCJC will look to three returners from last season. Rome Shubert of Santa Fe is slotted in the starting rotation for the 2022 season, with Danny Dial of San Benito and Kole Tauzin of Tomball set to close out games from the bullpen.
“All three will play an important role in our success,” Porras said.
The Pioneers opened the 2022 season on Jan. 28 against Baton Rouge Community College in Louisiana, winning two games and losing one. Their first home game is set for Sunday, Feb. 6, against Odessa College at Corbett Park on the Wharton campus. For the full schedule, visit the college’s website at wcjc.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.