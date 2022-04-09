Another district game, another big win for the El Campo Ladybirds, taking down the Bellville Brahmanettes 20-1 on the road Tuesday night.
The Ladybirds have blown through district with a 6-0 record, run-ruling their last four opponents.
“The girls are doing great this season. At the beginning (of the year) we played some teams but we stayed in the fight and made the adjustments going into district,” Ladybirds coach Haley Colwell said. “We are seeing the ball well right now, playing together as a team and have been able to get some good reps in at practice to continue to win games.”
Against Bellville, it was offense, all the time for the Ladybirds cranking out 15 hits, 11 going for extra bases.
El Campo junior Morgan Russell started the game getting hit by a pitch. Fellow junior Kate Bubela tripled to drive her in and make it a 1-0 game. The triple would be the last pitch Bubela saw the rest of the night with Bellville intentionally walking her the rest of the game.
Even without Kate’s bat, the Ladybirds still pumped out hits and runs.
Ladybird junior, Anna Rod, walked to put two runners on, still with no outs. A passed ball scored Kate to make it 2-0 and Rod would make it to third base. El Campo senior Jaleena Macias hit a deep flyball for the first out of the inning, but far enough to score Rod to put the Ladybirds up by three.
Bellville answered with one run in the bottom half of the inning, but a strikeout from freshman Carlee Bubela ended the Brahmanettes threat.
El Campo added a pair of home runs from Russell and Macias in the top of the second as they extended their lead to 8-1.
The offense in the bottom of the fourth sent 17 runners to the plate scoring their final 12 runs.
Ladybird senior Jordyn Lehde led the team with three hits, two doubles and drove in two runs.
El Campo in district is averaging 13.2 runs per game.
