The Louise Hornets had a rough season opener falling to the larger school 3A Danbury Panthers 28-7 on the road Friday night.
With sophomore quarterback Tayveon Kimble out with an injury, the Hornets had a hard time stringing offense together. Louise’s lone score of the night came on a sophomore Jaden Brown punt return for a touchdown run back to tie the game 7-7 in the second quarter.
Louise had a couple of scoring threats, but they weren’t able to punch anything into the endzone.
“We played good in spurts. We weren’t consistent,” Louise Head Coach Joe Bill said. “We didn’t block well and we didn’t tackle well. Every time we did something well we’d shoot ourselves in the foot, fumbled the ball, bad snap, those types of things. I thought our defense played well, we just gave up big plays.”
Danbury scored 21 unanswered points to finish out the night.
In the second half, the defense allowed one touchdown.
Louise next week will take on the Bloomington Bobcats on the road. The Hornets open the season with their first three games on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.