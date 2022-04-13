The Louise Hornets track season will continue after qualifying in five events at the District 28-2A meet in Ganado on Friday afternoon.
Louise junior Antonio (Tony) Martinez won three events to lead the Hornets. Martinez, a district runner, took the gold medal in the 3,200, 1,800 and 800-meter run. Martinez in the 3,200-meter run was seven seconds faster than second place, his biggest margin at the district meet.
“Tony had some great races. Very confident prior to each race. He knew how he needed to perform in each race,” Louise coach Marja Lutringer said. “He went head-to-head with Ganado’s Alan Baez and edged him out to win gold in each race. Area competition will be similar to district with both boys pushing each other to get a spot for the regional meet.”
The Hornets as a team scored 48 points, finishing in seventh, ahead of Bloomington and Weimar. Shiner won district with 207 points, one of two teams with more than 100 points.
Hornet sophomore Tayveon Kimble was the district runner up in the 100-meter dash. Louise’s 4x100-meter relay team also qualified for regionals.
“It has been a few years since a boys sprint relay has advanced to area and have a good chance to make it to regionals. The last time a boys relay advanced was 2014,” Lutringer said. “Kimble, Watson, Huerta and Yeager were all excited to advance, they competed really well. Very proud of our boys. Kimble (also) advanced in the 100-meter dash and competed well, going head to head against a fast group of sprinters in our district. He will get the same competition at area as well.”
Four other Hornets came close to regionals with fifth and sixth place finishes.
The area meet will be in Flatonia next Monday.
The Louise Lady Hornets varsity team did not have any athletes qualify for the regional meet. The Hornets junior varsity finished in fourth place. The Lady Hornets junior varsity came in fifth place.
RESULTS
3,200-meter run
District Champion - Louise - Antonio Martinez (10:04.17)
4x100-meter relay
District Champions - Schulenburg (44.84)
4) Louise - Holden Watson, Blake Yeager, Andrew Huerta and
Tayveon Kimble (45.374)
800-meter run
District Champion - Louise - Antonio Martinez (2:07.086)
100-meter dash
District Champion - Shiner (11.507)
2nd) Louise - Tayveon Kimble (11.770)
400-meter dash
District Champion - Shiner (56.013)
6th - Louise - Angel Reyes (57.689)
200-meter dash
District Champion - Shiner (22.865)
6th - Louise - Holden Watson (25.235)
1,600-meter run
District Champion - Louise - Antonio Martinez (4:40.168)
Long Jump
District Champion - Shiner (19’-9 1/4”)
8th - Louise - Holden Watson (16’-5 1/4”)
