The Louise Hornets (2-7, 1-4) play the Snook Bluejays (3-6, 1-4) in the regular season finale at Hornet Stadium on senior night on Friday.
ENROLLMENT
Louise: 140
Snook: 148
Neither teams do not have a shot at the playoffs. Instead, Louise and Snook will be fighting for the chance to end the season on a high note.
“We’re playing for respect and for the community that’s been supporting us for a very long time,” Louise senior wide receiver and defensive back Angel Reyes said.
Louise has four seniors on the roster, Reyes, Roy Arrambide, Jacob Liton and Ethan Resendez.
Liton and Resendez have played on the offensive line this season. Reyes has played both sides of the football while Arrambide took over at quarterback after freshman Conner Gonzalez went down with an injury earlier this season.
“We didn’t have the season I wanted as a freshman, but we’ve stepped up the past couple of years and this last season has been amazing,” Reyes said.
“I’ve seen Roy and Angel grow, become stronger, better and faster and be the leaders that we need,” Louise head football coach Joe Bill said. “Jacob missed last year but came out this year and had a good year. Ethan kind of came out late this year, but they came out and have had to start for us on the line.”
The Bluejays come to Louise riding a four-game losing streak, falling to Yorktown 53-28 last Friday night. Louise did not have a game last week with a bye, giving them two weeks to rest, recharge and prepare for Snook.
Bill says they will be their healthiest this season on Friday night. Louise will still be without Gonzalez and junior Ben Blanco, but he’s hoping junior running back Tayveon Kimble and junior defensive tackle Joseph Suggs will play Friday night.
The Hornets’ run game could have a big day against Snook.
The Bluejays’ defense allowed at least 400-yards rushing in their last two games, losses to Yorktown and Falls City.
When Louise has played well, their run game has been heavily featured.
Snook’s offense is averaging 21.5 points per game, while the Hornets have given up 35 points per game, including three straight 50-point games.
The Hornets will have to keep an eye on junior Snook quarterback J. Beaux Hruska who threw for at least 100 yards against Yorktown and Burton. However, the run game will be Louise’s main concern with Bluejay senior Lance Lara carrying the load on the ground.
Lara is the Bluejays’ only returning offensive first-team all-district player from last season and he’s continued his solid play this season, grabbing 112 yards and a touchdown against Yorktown.
