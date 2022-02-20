“(We’re) going to have a calculated and aggressive approach,” Jacob Clay, the Ricebird baseball new head coach, said.
Clay joined the Ricebird coaching staff earlier this year, and in football, he was the co-offensive line coach. In the Spring, he’s leading the baseball program in his first head coaching role.
The Ricebirds’ new coach brings the red and white a lot of experience as an assistant in two successful programs. Clay’s coaching journey started in Stillwater, Okla, winners of 20 state titles. At his last stop in Brock, he learned under Hart Hering, who is now the pitching coach at Tyler College.
El Campo’s new athletic director Chad Worrell also came from Brock, along with his son Cody.
The closeness to the Worrell’s was one reason he decided to move his family to El Campo to continue chasing his baseball coaching dream, Clay said.
While with Brock, Clay was entrusted with the offense. During district play, Brock last season averaged just over 20 runs per game (20.2). They scored 283 runs in 14 district games, Brock would make it all the way to the state tournament last season.
“We’re going to run on you and apply pressure on both sides of the ball,” Clay said. “(The Ricebirds) are going to play extremely tough and extremely hard. We’re going to do things right. Our two words are selfless and relentless.
While he is new to El Campo, he’s been happy with the way the team has adjusted to him and his style.
“They’ve adapted to me very well,” Clay said. “I’m tough on them sometimes and they take that. They take coaching.
Clay has had a good amount of time to take in his new squad with practices in late January. El Campo has had a couple of scrimmages. The Ricebirds’ first games will come at the Sweeny tournament Thursday.
“I’m excited about how athletic we’re going to be. We’ve got a couple of boppers in the middle (of the lineup). We’re going to be able to pitch and play defense, I can promise you that. We’ve done that so well in scrimmages so far,” Clay said.
On top of the experience Clay brings, his coaching staff will be one of the more knowledgeable in the area, if not the state.
Former Ricebird and Sam Houston Bearkat standout Clayton Harp will be an assistant helping with the offense. Trent Popp who was the head coach last season will remain on staff as the pitching coach. Popp was a pitcher in college. Titus Gossett played at Paris College and Tate Rhodes in high school started for two seasons and made it to the state tournament both years.
