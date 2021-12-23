El Campo junior post Isaiah Battiest mid-way through the first quarter checked into the game against Episcopal High School Friday night at Ricebird Gym.
Shortly after checking into the game, Battiest scored his first two points in his high school career, in his first career game.
While it doesn’t sound like a big deal, it was.
The tall post player has been injured before the basketball season in the two previous years, missing the entire season. Battiest has been a fixture at Ricebird basketball games, not on the court, but in the stands, quietly watching and cheering on the basketball team.
Late Friday night he finally got to scratch an itch that he’s had for two years.
“I was nervous but once I started playing and my adrenaline started running and I started feeling the pace of the game (the nerves went away),” Battiest said.
Watching the basketball team the last few years was hard for Battiest knowing that he couldn’t be out there.
“I felt bad, I wished I could help out my team, but I just couldn’t play,” Battiest said.
El Campo over the last few years has needed size and Battiest gives them that.
During warmups before the game against Episcopal High School, the junior post threw down a dunk and let out a smile. The passion he had for basketball hadn’t left.
“I had a lot of people telling me just to give it up,” Battiest said. “Some people told me to come back. But I just wanted to go, help out my team.”
“Being hurt for two, two and half years, to fight through it, rehab and do all the things he needed to do to get back on the court is amazing,” Ricebirds coach Kevin Lewis said. “Some kids might have said, sports is not for me, but the fact that he is here is incredible.”
In middle school, Battiest was a big-time rebounder and scorer. Now one game into his high school career he had with 10 points.
Battiest had a stretch against Episcopal where he went on a personal 6-0 run. Ricebird sophomore Jake Samripa followed with a three, pulling El Campo within 23-21, the closest they’d get the rest of the night.
The junior finished with 10 points, tying El Campo for a team-high. While he played a lot of minutes, admittedly the game was a little fast for him, he said.
“It was a good experience and fast-paced,” Battiest said. “(I felt) like I was a little out of shape, but it’s ok. I’ll get better.”
While working back into basketball shape, he will help the team when on the court. As a bigger body, Battiest could be a presence on the defensive end rebounding, blocking shots and providing some putbacks on offense.
“I’m amazed (at what he did Friday, given the time he’s been out) and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us getting him back,” Lewis said.
El Campo hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2015-2016 season, losing in the first round to West Columbia.
The Ricebirds open district play against the Needville Bluejays on the road Jan 4.
