The El Campo Ricebirds baseball team has yet to play another team, but they’ve already received top rankings.
Entering this season, El Campo is ranked as the 11th and 9th best team in 4A, according to txhsbaseball.com and the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association.
“This is an awesome recognition for our program and it is an honor to be mentioned with the other teams on (those lists),” El Campo coach Jacob Clay said. “We are a hungry bunch this year with a lot of guys returning from a team that was close to reaching the regional semifinals. Our kids have had (a couple of great) days of practice and are working hard to achieve our goals for the 2023 season.”
El Campo last season made it to the third round of the playoffs and came close to defeating rival Bellville. Along with the 11th ranking in the state, txhsbaseball.com has the Ricebirds as the fourth-best team in Region IV.
District 25, El Campo’s new home, will include Needville along with last year’s teams, Navasota, Bellville, Brookshire Royal, Sealy and Wharton. The district will be tough this season, Needville, El Campo and Bellville all made it to at least the regional quarterfinal.
The Ricebirds moved from Region III to IV following the last UIL realignment. In the new region, El Campo seniors Brock Rod and Kyle Barosh were named two of the top 40 players to watch.
Rod will pitch for the Sam Houston Bearkats following his senior season.
