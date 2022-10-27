While the El Campo Ricebirds (6-2, 4-0) will have another game following their tilt with the Stafford Spartans (6-2, 3-1) this Friday on the road, due to records, this game will be for the district championship.
Stafford has had one hiccup in district, a two-point loss on the road to Navasota last Friday night. They’ll be looking to right the ship back at home where they are 4-0 this season.
Stafford’s task will be to slow a Ricebird team that has found its groove and is gathering speed, like a snowball rolling downhill, El Campo has crushed the last two teams they’ve played. Overall the Ricebirds are riding a six-game win streak.
The Spartans lost a lot of impact defensive players through graduation, but they’ve still maintained solid play. Stafford against Navasota forced two fumbles, with 18 turnovers this season. Stafford senior linebacker Andrew Huff makes plays all over the field leading the team in tackles and forced fumbles. Huff is one of six first-team all-district players who returned this season on defense.
Stafford is allowing 21.25 points per game, only two teams have scored more than 30 points on them this season, and both ended in losses.
Early in the season, El Campo had some trouble with fumbles, but of late Ricebird running backs have taken care of the ball much better. Stafford will be looking to punch the ball away from Ricebird runners, Huff has five of Stafford’s 12 caused fumbles.
Stafford’s offense is led by senior dual-threat quarterback Brayden Batiste. The Spartans are scoring 24 points per game and during the Ricebirds’ win streak they’ve held teams to 19 points per game.
“Kids just did a good job refocusing after the first two losses and we’ve battled through some injuries,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said. “The kids who stepped up for the kids who’ve been injured have really started to settle in and got a little bit more comfortable about where they’re at and what they’re doing. I’ve been super proud of our effort, it’s been really good and we’ve been consistent.”
Batiste has more than 1,000 yards combined through the air and on the ground. He is completing slightly more than 50 percent of his passes, but he has thrown more interceptions with five.
El Campo’s defense has forced 14 turnovers during their wins.
Most impressive by El Campo is their ability to hold teams when it counts, allowing a 38 percent conversion on fourth downs during the win streak.
The Ricebird offensive line has plowed defenses for 1,845 this season, averaging 7.4 yards per carry. The three-headed rushing attack of senior running back Rueben Owens II and junior fullback Stephen Norman and junior quarterback Oliver Miles have terrorized teams the past few weeks.
All three had a 100 yard rushing game last week against Iowa Colony, with Owens grabbing 200 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.