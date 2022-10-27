On Coming Traffic

El Campo senior running back Rueben Owens II puts his hand up as he gets ready to throw out a stiff arm to pick up a couple of extra yards against Iowa Colony last Friday night in El Campo. The Ricebirds will play Stafford this Friday night on the road.

While the El Campo Ricebirds (6-2, 4-0) will have another game following their tilt with the Stafford Spartans (6-2, 3-1) this Friday on the road, due to records, this game will be for the district championship.

Stafford has had one hiccup in district, a two-point loss on the road to Navasota last Friday night. They’ll be looking to right the ship back at home where they are 4-0 this season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.