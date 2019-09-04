Week one against the Ganado Indians was about as bad as it gets for the Louise Hornets, however, the good news is, they aren’t going to see much worse this season.
This Friday, the Hornets have a chance to prove Ganado was a fluke when they play a team closer to their own classification. The Hornets will face the 2A D1 Kenedy Lions who’ve lost nearly 30 games in a row.
Both Kenedy and Louise are coming off of week one losses, so one team will pick up their first win of the season.
113 yards was all the Hornets had against Ganado, 48 of it coming on one passing play.
The Hornets might have a better chance at getting the offense going with Kenedy who allowed 48 points a game last season.
While the team struggled with Ganado, the Hornets were happy with how hard the running backs ran in week one. Rogeric Schooler had 21 yards and Blayke Yeager had 46 yards.
“I thought our backs ran tough. They played the game, we had no subs for them. Those (two) played the whole ball game,” Hornets Head Coach Joe Bill said.
The Hornets are looking to move on from the Ganado game as quickly as possible, but there were a few things that Bill hopes the team fixes going forward.
“We’ve got to focus on fundamentals,” Bill said. “We’ve got to do a better job at blocking a tackling and we didn’t do a very good job at that (against Ganado).”
Kenedy gave up almost 450 yards of offense in week one to Karnes City, including more than 200 yards through the air. Louise might not be a team that airs it out a ton, but they did connect on a touchdown throw over Ganado.
Look for the Hornets week two game to be a more competitive match up.
The Hornets in week three go back on the road to take on the Pettus War Eagles.
