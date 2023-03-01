With a batting average of more than .500, El Campo senior Kate Bubela earned the Wharton County Player of the Week honors for the games Feb-20 through Feb-25.
Bubela helped the El Campo Ladybirds win the Ganado Indians tournament this past week while going 5-0-1.
The senior slugger had three home runs and hit .590 during the Ladybird’s six games. In 22 at-bats, she mashed 13 hits, six going for extra bases.
“Kate is always a difficult out, and when she is selective with her pitches and puts the ball in play hard, her speed is a great advantage to her success,” Ladybird coach Bill Savell said. “We all know that she can hit the ball out of the park on almost any swing, but when she is on base, she creates havoc as well. Put that ability with what she does defensively on the field, and she is an elite player and a force to be reckoned with.”
On top of Bubela’s home runs, she scored 10 of the team’s 64 runs over the week, and she stole four bases. Bubela drove in 14 runs, including eight runs in two wins against Bay City.
East Bernard junior pitcher Addison Opela had a dominant week on the mound, against Throndale, Cedar Creek and La Grange she picked up 40 strikeouts and gave up zero earned runs in 18 innings of work.
Boling sophomore Kamryn Mears showed out on the mound and in the batter’s box. Mears threw nine innings in four games, allowed no earned runs and struck out 18 batters. Mears also picked up seven hits in four games, indulging a home run and five RBIs against St. Paul.
East Bernard senior Lexie Warncke on the mound allowed three earned runs in 25 innings of work. The East Bernard senior pitched against Columbus, Shiner, Bellville and Needville and went 4-0, while striking out 48 batters. Warncke also had seven hits, including a home run in seven games.
El Campo senior Anna Rod scored nine runs and was on base in all seven of the Ladybird’s games. She also had the team’s only two hits against Ganado, who’s ranked second in the state in 2A.
Wharton junior Hailey Rodriguez had 10 RBIs in six games, four coming against Orange Grove. She had seven hits and three walks for the Lady Tigers.
