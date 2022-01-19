In total since 1980, 32 El Campo Ricebird running backs have had more than 1,000 career yards rushing. Current Ricebird junior Rueben Owens II leads El Campo in rushing, dating back to 1980. Owens and senior teammate Johntre Davis came into the season trailing Chad Long, who played in the early 2000s, but both eclipsed him in 2021.
Below are all the running backs in El Campo who’ve run for at least 1,000 yards in their career that have been verified by the Leader-News.
Career
Rushing Leaders
1) Rueben Owens II - 5,289 yards, 525 carries, 72 TDs
2) Johntre Davis - 4,597 yards, 596 carries, 65 TDs
3) Chad Long - 4,039 yards
4) Kevin Dove - 3,312 yards, 395 carries, 48 TDs
5) Kevin Bradshaw - 3,201 yards, 455 carries, 27 TDs
6) Nery Enriquez - 3,132 yards, 412 carries, 47 TDs
7) Heath Sherman - 3,104 yards, 509 carries, 48 TDs
8) Derrick Cash - 2,658 yards
9) Charles Shorter - 2,459 yards, 372 carries, 36 TDs
10) Anthony Terrell - 2,400 yards, 343 carries, 30 TDs
11) Landon Appling - 2,194 yards, 289 carries, 21 TDs
12) Maverick Smith - 2,152 yards, 249 carries, 19 TDs
13) Micheal Perry - 2,010 yards, 212 carries, 25 TDs
14) Tyrone Kimble - 1,990 yards, 249 carries, 19 TDs
15) Devin Parks - 1,989 yards, 251 carries, 23 TDs
16) Alontae Harris - 1,964 yards, 199 carries, 15 TDs
17) Chris Norman - 1,961 yards, 206 carries, 23 TDs
18) Jac Norman - 1,896 yards 18 TDs
19) Montray Johnson - 1,853 yards, 273 carries, 23 TDs
20) Desmond Bellard - 1,572 yards
21) B.J. Flagg - 1,372 yards, 168 carries, 19 TDs
22) Deandre Pratt - 1,355 yards, 191 carries, 14 TDs
23) Jarrod Owens - 1,130 yards, 14 TDs
24) Jack Davis - 1,309 yards, 171 carries, 13 TDs
25) D’Vonte Wells - 1,295 yards, 206 carries, 22 TDs
26) Deaderick Halloway - 1,210 yards, 179 carries, 11 TDs
27) Stacy Norman Sr - 1,169 yards
28) Marlon Bluntson - 1,167 yards, 135 carries, 17 TDs
29) Torrance Boston - 1,110 yards, 158 carries, 13 TDs
30) Derek Washington - 1,094 yards, 147 carries, 11 TDs
31) Dennard Miller - 1,044 yards, 194 carries, 11 TDs
32) Victor Anderson - 1,030 yards, 210 carries, 10 TDs
In the next edition quarterback leaders in El Campo since 1980.
