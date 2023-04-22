East Bernard senior pitcher Lexie Warncke did everything but park the cars and work the concession stand earning a third straight Wharton County Softball Player of the Week honor this time for games from April 10 through April 15.
Warncke did it in the circle and in the batters’ box for the Brahmarettes this past week. The senior earned two wins, pitching 12 innings while striking out 26 Brazos and Van Vleck batters. She allowed one hit in both games, throwing a six-inning no-hitter against Brazos.
