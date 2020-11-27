The Louise Lady Hornets season ended with them missing out on the playoffs, but district coaches saw enough good play to award them with a first and second-team all-district award.
Senior outside hitter Avery Lewis was the Lady Hornets kill leader, earning a first-team all-district selection. Lewis finished district play with 92 kills, 57 digs and 10 aces.
“She was a hitter that we could depend (on), not only on the strong side but also from the back row,” Louise coach Ashley Zezula said.
Lewis, as a junior, was an honorable mention.
Junior Savannah Morton took over setting duties this season and played well in her first full year on varsity. In district, Morton, had 176 assists, 70 digs, nine aces and two kills. The junior setter was awarded a second-team all-district honor.
“You really do not see (that kind of play) from a setter, but we are a smaller team so she really stepped it up in terms of playing defense,” Zezula said.
The Lady Hornets rounded out their 2020 awards with three honorable mentions, sophomore Addison Lewis and seniors Destinee Ortega and Aaliyah Ochoa were recognized for their play in district.
The Lady Hornets next season will be without Erica George, Lewis, Ortega and Ochoa.
