East Bernard Brahmarette senior Lexie Warncke was dominant on the mound, posting three wins to earn the Wharton County softball Player of the Week for games from March 20 through March 25.
Warncke helped keep the Brahmarettes perfect in district with a seven-inning no-hitter against Brazos, a nine-inning win over Danbury, and a win over Van Vleck. Warncke, who notched her 1,000th strikeout earlier this season, struck out 50 more batters this past week while posting a 1.29 ERA in 21 innings of work.
The Brahmarette senior also contributed at the plate, with four hits, including a double and a triple, driving in four East Bernard runners.
Boling - Kamryn Mears drove in eight Lady Bulldog runners in two games while collecting seven hits in eight at-bats, two going for home runs.
El Campo - Kate Bubela only had two hits, with teams deciding to walk her, but she still managed to score six runs in two games.
Wharton - Sinahyah Martinez stole four bases and had four hits in three games. Against Royal, she scored four runs and drove in three Lady Tigers.
