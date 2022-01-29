El Campo Ricebirds soccer (7-1-3) has started the season well with strong non district play. The Ricebirds’ lone loss on the season came to Bay City on penalty kicks in the Rice Consolidated tournament.
The Ricebirds played the Calhoun Sandcrabs to a nil-nil draw Monday night at Ricebird Stadium.
This season they have outscored teams 20-5.
El Campo came close to the playoffs last season coming in fifth in the eight team district. El Campo finished behind Sweeny for the final playoff spot.
District 24 includes Brazosport, Columbia, Stafford, Sweeny, Wharton, Needville and Bay City.
Brazosport, Columbia and Stafford all went more than one round last season.
The Ricebirds kick off district play Monday against Bay City on the road.
In advance of district play, the Leader-News asked El Campo coach Matt Sohrt a few questions about the upcoming season.
Leader-News) What have you seen from your team?
Sohrt) I think this year were are playing better fundamentally. We’ve worked on possessing the ball better in practice and it has shown in the games we’ve played. We are also more physical, using our bodies to gain control of the ball. I’ve seen a lot more maturity from last year’s team.
Leader-News) What do you like about your squad this season?
Sohrt) We’ve changed up the offense a little bit and the boys have responded well to it. We still need to work on communication on the field but they are getting better.
Leader-News) How many returners from last year’s team?
Sohrt) We have seven returning starters from last year. We were a young squad last year with only three seniors.
Leader-News) How do you want to see your team grow with the remaining games and practices?
Sohrt) I think communication is the key. We have some very (good) athletes this year. If we can communicate and possess the ball, I think good things will happen this year in district.
