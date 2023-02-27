Lifting heavy weights is no problem for Louise Lady Hornet powerlifters and six will be heading to the regional meet next month in Bay City.
“The girls I coach are nothing short of amazing,” first year Louise coach Keith Hughes said. “They play basketball, tennis, softball and run track, all while showing up at 6 a.m. almost daily to get their lifts in. They are an amazing group of young ladies.”
Natalie Sanchez, Hannah Ochoa, Mona Rodriguez, Kayleigh Kocurek Monica Montes and Erica Melchor are ranked in the top-12 in their weight class, earning them a spot at regionals.
Melchor, Montes, Ochoa and Rodriguez are ranked inside the top three.
Ochoa is first in the 105-pound weight class and Montes is the leader in Region VI in the 165-pound weight class.
Ochoa is the only lifter in her weight class in the region with a deadlift of more than 200 pounds. Montes has a combined lift in the squat, bench press and deadlift, nearly 100 pounds heavier than second place.
The Lady Hornets had the third-place points in 2A at the regional meet last year. Louise sent six athletes to state, Ochoa, Rodriguez, Montes and Melchor will be looking for a second straight trip.
