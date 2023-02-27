Lady Hornet Lifters

The Louise girls powerlifting team shows off their medals won during a recent meet, marking their future trip to regionals Next Monday in Bay City. Pictured (l-r) Monica Montes, Erica Melchor, Kaileigh Kocurek, Natalie Sanchez, Hannah Ochoa and Mona Rodriguez. The Lady Hornets are coached by Keith Hughes.

Lifting heavy weights is no problem for Louise Lady Hornet powerlifters and six will be heading to the regional meet next month in Bay City.

“The girls I coach are nothing short of amazing,” first year Louise coach Keith Hughes said. “They play basketball, tennis, softball and run track, all while showing up at 6 a.m. almost daily to get their lifts in. They are an amazing group of young ladies.”

