Sierra Hernandez

“Sierra had a great run for the Ladybirds these past few years. I hope she has set a foundation for the younger kids going forward,” El Campo coach Gabriel Villarreal said.

El Campo cross country’s season came to an end at the regional meet Monday at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Of the 170 athletes at regionals, El Campo senior Sierra Hernandez came in 107th in the two-mile girls’ course.

