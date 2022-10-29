El Campo cross country’s season came to an end at the regional meet Monday at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Of the 170 athletes at regionals, El Campo senior Sierra Hernandez came in 107th in the two-mile girls’ course.
“Sierra had a great run for the Ladybirds these past few years. I hope she has set a foundation for the younger kids going forward,” El Campo coach Gabriel Villarreal said.
High winds were tough to battle in Corpus Christi keeping times low. Hernandez finished with a time of 14:25.80. The El Campo senior was fewer than 10 seconds away from a top-100 finish.
Region 4 was won by a runner from Sinton, with a time of 11:26.89. The best runner from District 24 was from Sealy, finishing 35th. Sealy’s team finished ninth out of 24 teams.
Wharton Tiger senior Kameron Mitchell had a top-100 finish at the regional meet.
Mitchell in his first time at state placed 79th out of 182 Region 4 runners in the three mile race. The senior had a time of 19:14.13, fewer than 10 seconds from a top 70 finish.
The regional winner was from La Feria with a time of 16:34.59. The fastest District 24 runner was from Sealy, placing 13th. The Sealy boys team finished eighth.
