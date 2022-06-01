The El Campo Ricebirds did not qualify for the state seven-on-seven tournament in Needville Saturday morning.
After an outstanding start scoring 36 points against Brookshire Royal, the Ricebird offense had a tough time getting going dropping their final two games and did not advance out of their pool.
“We wanted to win them all and we had a chance to win them all,” El Campo athletic director Chad Worrell said. “We just never could click after that first game. We had some mistakes and plays we didn’t make and the other teams did in both games.”
El Campo beat Brookshire Royal 36-7, losing to Needville 25-19 and Bay City 7-0.
In the finale, El Campo needed a needing a win over Bay City to advance to the semifinals.
The defense held up, holding the Blackcats to one score, but the offense couldn’t find the endzone dropping the tight game.
Bay City late in the game had a chance to stretch their lead to two scores, getting inside the five-yard line. El Campo’s defense held forcing them to go four and out.
The defense on their following possession held Bay City to a three and out. However, El Campo’s offense only managed one first down between the two series.
With under two minutes left, El Campo nearly got one final chance at a score, but Bay City completed a third and short with 45 seconds left to end the game.
“Our seven-on-seven has been a little bit less (successful) and it’s a good thing because of the way baseball season played out,” Worrell said. “We weren’t able to do quite as much as we had so we’re going to use the summertime to play catch up.”
All of El Campo’s seven-on-seven quarterbacks were involved with varsity baseball this season.
El Campo currently is not scheduled for any more seven-on-seven state qualifiers, but is on the waitlist if openings become available.
El Campo this year has lost both their state qualifying attempts.
The state tournament begins June 23 in College Station, last season the Ricebirds qualified.
