The El Campo Ladybirds, after a strong showing in the Fort Bend Christan Tournament, are winners of five games in a row.
The Ladybirds went 4-0 in the tournament, with the offense run-ruling two teams. All but one of the teams El Campo beat went at least two rounds deep in the playoffs last season.
El Campo’s offense broke out with eight home runs during the tournament. Ladybird junior Kate Bubela had a team-high three home runs.
El Campo seniors Heather Farrar and Jordyn Lehde both had two each.
Ladybird junior Anna Rod and seniors Jaleena Macias and Alyssa Mendez had one.
The Ladybirds closed the tournament with a strong 13-0 win over Houston Heights.
El Campo pounded out 13 hits, while junior Ladybird Bridget Dorotik limited Houston Heights to three hits, all singles in her 4.2 innings of work.
Bubela led the team with three hits, Lehde drove in four runs.
El Campo will be back on road this Thursday through Saturday playing in the Ridge Point Tournament.
RICEBIRDS
The El Campo Ricebirds went 3-1 in the West of The Brazos Tournament this past weekend.
El Campo beat host team, Sweeny 8-6 to close their first tournament of the young season.
The Ricebirds were outhit 7-3 but took advantage of eight walks to help them grab the win.
El Campo got a seven-run second inning to take control of the game.
Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the second, freshman Lane Schulz tripled with the bases loaded to give El Campo the lead they’d never give back.
El Campo plays in the Yoakum Tournament this Thursday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.