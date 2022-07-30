Future Ladybirds ranging from incoming first graders through incoming seniors packed Ricebird gym this past week to learn volleyball from the El Campo coaches.
The Ladybirds had a near 100 percent growth in campers from last year with around 140 volleyball players this past week.
“It was a really, really good turnout,” El Campo head volleyball coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “I got excited because it lets me know that we’re building something in El Campo.”
The camp was split between younger campers, and volleyball players in middle school and entering high school.
“The little girls were super active and excited, they didn’t want to leave. From start to finish they wanted to play more volleyball,” Oruonyehu said. “I’m excited about our freshmen, we spent a lot of time with them this summer. The (middle school athletes) were already really good in the junior high program. Seeing them come into camp and work with the other girls and seeing the growth from the end of the year to now, our program is going in the right direction.”
