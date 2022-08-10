The El Campo Ricebirds are the hottest team in Wharton County.
The Ricebirds jumped nearly 50 spots in Texasfootball.com’s annual football program rankings. El Campo was the only school in the county to rise in the rankings this past season.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
|One Year
|$50.00
|for 365 days
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
Please sign up to subscribe to The El Campo Leader-News online edition.
If you already subscribe to our eEdition edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the El Campo Leader News.
The El Campo Ricebirds are the hottest team in Wharton County.
The Ricebirds jumped nearly 50 spots in Texasfootball.com’s annual football program rankings. El Campo was the only school in the county to rise in the rankings this past season.
Rankings take into account a school’s record over the past six seasons, winning percentage, number of 10-win seasons and state championships, along with other factors.
The East Bernard Brahmas are still the best program in Wharton County, according to the rankings. East Bernard is ranked 66th in the state, with four 10-win seasons in the past six seasons. The Brahmas dropped 17 spots from last year. At 65th in the state is China State and 67th is Post.
El Campo is getting closer and closer to becoming a top 100 team, ranked 118th. The Ricebirds over the last six seasons are 52-18 with three 10-win seasons, including last year.
El Campo jumped 46 spots from last season. The next highest ranked 4A-DI school is Melissa which is ranked 100th. El Campo actually has fewer losses than Melissa which has 19 over the last six seasons.
The Boling Bulldogs are the only other county team to make the top-500 in the state, coming in at number 336. The county’s only state title game remains on Boling’s record over the past six seasons. The Bulldogs dropped 148 places from last year.
Boling is 34-34 over the last six years.
The Wharton Tigers had the farthest drop in the county, now the 910th football program. Hurting the Tigers are no 10-win seasons and a 21-game losing streak. Wharton dropped 249 spots from last year.
The Louise Hornets come in ranked 949th, falling 50 spots from last year. Despite having a win percentage under .500 over the last six seasons, the Hornets have the county’s second-longest playoff streak, second only to East Bernard.
TEAMS OF INTEREST
Bay City is ranked at 803, Needville comes in at 349, Ganado at 456, Rice Consolidated falls in at 413 and Sweeny comes in at 343.
The number one team in the state is Aledo, where former Louise head coach Heath Clawson was the offensive coordinator. Houston Northbrook is the last ranked team, with only two wins in the last six years, coming it at 1202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.