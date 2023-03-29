Caught Pop

El Campo senior catcher Ashley Fisher tracks a ball that was bunted in the air, she caught the ball for the out against Wharton Saturday morning.

Two towering home runs helped power the El Campo Ladybirds 14-4 win over the Wharton Lady Tigers on the road Saturday afternoon.

El Campo’s offense added runs in chunks against Wharton, the big blasts coming from senior Kate Bubela with a three-run shot in the first and fellow senior Kendra Miller adding another three-run blast in the third inning.

