Two towering home runs helped power the El Campo Ladybirds 14-4 win over the Wharton Lady Tigers on the road Saturday afternoon.
El Campo’s offense added runs in chunks against Wharton, the big blasts coming from senior Kate Bubela with a three-run shot in the first and fellow senior Kendra Miller adding another three-run blast in the third inning.
Since the Ladybird’s loss to Needville, El Campo has scored 29 runs in their past two games.
“We have an elite defense, but our defense isn’t playing defense right now. Our offense can pick that up because they’re having good at-bats,” Ladybird coach Bill Savell said.
Wharton scored four runs on El Campo and three were unearned.
Ladybird sophomore Carlee Bubela started the game, giving El Campo a strong three innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run.
El Campo started the game fast, with Bubela homering over the centerfield wall, to make it 3-0 in the top of the first inning.
Wharton added a score in the bottom of the second inning, taking advantage of two Ladybird errors. With one out and Lady Tiger senior MaCayla Jackson on third base freshman, Roy’Lasha Matthews laid down a bunt to make it a 3-1 game.
Leading by two runs, the Ladybirds offense hit the gas, scoring six runs in the top of the third. Ladybird junior Keona Wells led off the inning with a single and after a stolen base she was on second base. El Campo senior Morgan Russell doubled her home with a hit to center field. Bubela followed with a triple to left, grabbing her fourth RBI of the night. Fellow senior Faith Thigpen grounded out, but it was enough to bring Bubela home to make it 6-1.
After a lineout, Dorotik and Carlee reached on an error and a hit-by-pitch respectively. Miller saw two balls, but the third pitch was launched high over the left field wall to give El Campo an eight-run lead.
“Hitting was going really good for us,” Miller said. “We jumped on the pitcher pretty quick, which I’m proud that we did that.”
El Campo closes the first leg of district play in second place, one game behind Needville.
The Ladybirds are ranked the 11th best team in 4A.
