A dunk changed the tone of Friday night’s game between the Wharton Tigers and the El Campo Ricebirds.
Playing above the rim isn’t part of the Ricebirds gameplan, however, junior post Reagan Spenrath mid-first quarter threw down a dunk. Spenrath’s display of athleticism was met and the Ricebirds were quickly overwhelmed by the Wharton’s speed and size the rest of the way, losing on the road 64-36.
The Tigers defense forced El Campo into early turnovers and took an early lead. El Campo slowly started to get back into the game with a couple of putbacks off of offensive rebounds. Trailing 13-8, Spenrath slammed down a two-handed dunk and, received a technical for hanging on the rim too long.
The gym and both benches erupted in gasps at Spenrath’s dunk.
Defensively Wharton started pressing El Campo hard, forcing many turnovers and Tiger fast-break dunks and layups. The intensity remained throughout the first half as the Tigers took a 41-15 lead into the locker room.
“It was a big spark,” Tigers junior guard James Jones said. “Our energy was down at first but after that dunk, we turned our energy up.”
Both teams out of the locker room struggled, but El Campo wasn’t able to get anything going until the fourth quarter making a couple of three’s to keep them within 30 points.
Senior Tiger guard Joerell Davis led all scorers with 17 points.
El Campo sophomore Trinceton Foley and Spenrath both finished with 11 points.
Only one loss separates Wharton from the third and second-place teams in district with three games left to play.
El Campo with the loss was mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.