For the first time this season, the El Campo Ladybirds (2-4) picked up a home win, in a sweep over the Edna Cowgirls, 25-17, 25-18, 25-17, Tuesday night at Ricebird gym.
Ladybird sophomore Kate Bodungen was a problem for the Cowgirls as she had kills in all three sets. Bodungen finished the night with 11 kills.
The Cowgirls had a tough time serving, but not the Ladybirds as they picked up aces throughout the game, 11 total, for their second win of the year.
“I think getting a win under our belts brought the girls together and they saw what they can do,” coach Kelsey Johns said. “Everyone now is figuring what their job is and they’re doing it. It’s very nice to see what the girls are capble of when everyone does their jobs.”
Edna started the first set on a 4-1 run. The Ladybirds closed the gap tying the game, and after a kill from sophomore Ella Rod they led 8-7. The Ladybirds went on their own 5-0 run to take control of the set. Junior Alyssa Mendez played well, grabbing an ace, a block and a kill down the stretch to close out the set.
El Campo once again fell behind in the second set. After working their way back they tied the game 11-11. Bodungen was big with six kills, including five to score their final 10 points.
Like the two sets before, Edna started strong and jumped out to a 7-3 lead. The Ladybirds without the use of a timeout regrouped and went on a 12-2 run to put themselves ahead 15-9. The Ladybirds did not let up as they finished the Cowgirls without allowing 20 points once in the game.
The Ladybirds played a clean game with few unforced errors. Their serves were on target with only four missed during the night, Johns said.
“Girls are starting to understand the spots on the court that they need to hit so it was a lot better for everyone all around,” Johns said.
Junior Carli Bullard had a team-high four aces, Mendez followed closely with three. The Matlock twins (seniors Mackenzie and Madisyn) played well on defense collecting 18 digs between them. Mendez led the team with two blocks. Senior Georgia Priesmeyer helped the offense keep rolling, passing out 16 assists.
A lineup change to the Ladybirds was the inserting of freshman Kamryn Till into the starting lineup. After good play on junior varsity, Till was brought up for the Sweeny game. Till brings height to the El Campo front line as the tallest Ladybird but isn’t the only reason she’s made the jump to varsity.
“The height does help but on the right side you still have to be a dominant hitter on the court,” Johns said.
El Campo gets a chance to see how much they’ve improved with a game against the Industrial Lady Cobras, the reigning 3A state champions Tuesday night at Ricebird gym.
