Fishing (remained) great in our local bays despite way above (normal) wintertime temperature. We have been fishing places that we normally fish in the fall and the fish are still there.
(We’ve) seen our trout holding over shell and mud in about three to five feet of water on area shorelines. To catch trout, we’ve been having our best luck with popping corks rigged with three inch White Gulp! shrimp. The topwater bite has been good as well with Skitter Walks in pink and chrome, and pearl white, being the best colors.
Our redfish (population) are still schooling up chasing grass shrimp, which is crazy this time of the year. Small paddle tails like the clear Cajun matrix shad rigged on 1/8-ounce lead heads have been great for schooling fish. She pups in pink and chrome, and chartreuse and silver have been best topwater baits over flats for red (bites).
Night fishing has been fantastic on the local piers for good size sand trout and speckled sea trout. Double rigged H & H glow shad have been the best bait by far, sometimes we have been catching two at a time.
The key (we’ve seen) is to go midweek early or late when there is not a lot of foot traffic on the piers.
This report was provided by Captain Aaron Wollam. If you would like more information you can find Captain Wollam at palaciosguideservice.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.