The bi-district round of the basketball playoffs starts tomorrow and the El Campo Ladybirds will face the Booker T. Washington Lady Eagles at Brookshire Royal High School at 6:15 p.m.
The Ladybirds (14-4, 8-2) will be looking to make the second round of the playoffs for the third straight year. For the Lady Eagles (10-9, 9-3) this is their second playoff appearance 2015.
Washington has a pair of big post players that could cause problems rebounding the ball.
“Our posts are going to have to work hard underneath the basket, because (Washington) is going to rebound,” El Campo coach Denise Anderson said.
The Ladybirds should have more speed and an edge in athleticism over Washington. El Campo’s senior backcourt duo of Jackie Nichols and Mya Shorter is a combo few teams can match. Both Nichols and Shorter have been all-region players.
El Campo closed the season Friday night with a rout over Sealy. Shorter scored 26 points in the game and connected on six threes.
“We should come out on top if the girls work hard and play their game,” Anderson said.
The Ladybirds’ run last year ended in the second round after going three rounds the year before. The core group of eight Ladybird seniors has been together since 2018, Anderson is hoping the girls can hit another level and make this their best finish.
“If you don’t (give it your all) right now, you’re going to look back in five-10 years and say I could have done more and I didn’t,” Anderson said. “We don’t want to be in that position. These girls really can push the limit. They have the talent to go deep in the playoffs if they want it.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
The El Campo Ricebirds lost their second straight heartbreaker, 60-57 in overtime to the Sealy Tigers Friday night on the road.
With two games left, the loss ties them with Sealy for the final playoff spot in District 24. However, because the top five schools are within two games of each other, El Campo could finish anywhere from a share of the district championship to out of the playoffs depending on the other schools winning or losing.
For El Campo the playoff recipe is simple, win their final two games and they’ll make the playoffs. If they lose, they’ll have to hope for other teams to lose as well.
El Campo plays Brookshire Royal Friday night.
