There were two strong candidates for Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week, but Boling senior pitcher Hayden Albert stood out, earning recognition for games between April 3 through April 8.
Albert didn’t give Boling seven or eight innings, instead, they needed nine scoreless innings from him to take down their in-county rivals the East Bernard Brahmas. He allowed five total base runners across his 108 pitches. Albert struck out 13 batters. Between the second and sixth inning, he retired 14 Brahmas in order.
