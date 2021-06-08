The El Campo Ladybirds with an undefeated District 24 record secured a number of the district’s end-of-year awards.
In district games, the Ladybirds (19-6) went 10-0 winning all but one of their games with a run rule. With the standout play, El Campo took home three of the district’s highest honors, Coach Of The Year, the overall MVP and the co-defensive MVP.
Helping El Campo go undefeated was sophomore shortstop and third baseman Kate Bubela. The sophomore slugger led the district in home runs with 16 home runs. She had a team-high .542 batting average and drove in 59 runs. Bubela’s 1.472 slugging percentage was the ninth-highest in the state.
“Kate is one of the most hardworking athletes that have come through the Ladybird program,” Ladybird coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “Her strong work ethic, dedication and determination for the game of softball is extremely rare which helps her stand out as a player. Kate has a short term memory when she plays and that’s an important characteristic to inherit in the game of softball. Especially with her being a consistent hitter at the plate as well as having the power to hit HRs almost at every at-bat. (She plays) solid defense almost every game. (That’s) what attracted the other coaches in our district to recognize her athleticism on the field and at the plate.”
Bubela was so feared at the plate, against Sealy and Navasota at the end of the season she drew six walks and only had two at-bats with teams just not to pitch to her.
Senior Mackenzie Matlock was awarded the co-defensive MVP. Matlock was the Ladybirds starting pitcher and she rotated to shortstop when not on the mound. Matlock on the mound, in district had a 0.84 ERA in 32.1 innings of work.
“Mackenzie has been an asset to the Ladybird program since she was a freshman,” Cavazos said. “She’s a versatile player that could play anywhere from middle infield to pitching. Every time she stepped on the mound this season you could see it in her demeanor that she was going to take control and pitch like every game would be her last. She works hard, she’s coachable and she’s a leader. Her leadership quality is what has helped her develop into the student/athlete she is today. She set the example in the classroom and on the field which attracted the underclassman to look up to her.”
Cavazos was awarded the Coach Of The Year for leading the Ladybirds to the district championship, her first. In Cavazos’ time with the Ladybirds, she eclipsed 100 wins, with an overall 106-64 record.
“This season is definitely one to remember, every year our goal is to win district and we were finally able to accomplish that goal this year,” Cavazos said. “The girls were determined to get back on the playing field from missing out last season due to COVID. They worked hard in the off-season on mental toughness, strength and speed. I owe all my success to all their hard work, determination, and dedication. Winning Coach Of The Year is an accolade I will never forget and I just want to thank my assistant coaches, ECISD, community, fans and athletes for all their continued support throughout the season.”
Two Ladybirds were awarded first-team all-district honors in junior first baseman Jaleena Macias and sophomore catcher and third baseman Morgan Russell.
Macias was second on the team with three home runs and also a .386 batting average. Russell drew 11 walks, a team-high, and she had a .342 batting average.
Sophomores pitcher Bridget Dorotik and catcher Ashley Fisher and senior centerfielder Madisyn Matlock earned second-team all-district. Dorotik had a 3.00 ERA, Fisher had a .306 batting average and Matlock had a .377 batting average.
Senior Allyson Rioux left fielder, sophomore second baseman Anna Rod and junior Alyssa Mendez earned honorable mentions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.