Four different pitchers this past week picked up dominant seven-inning wins, but one Boling Bulldog, senior Trenton Jones had the best overall two-game performance, earning the Wharton County Baseball Player of the Week honors for games between March 13 through March 18.
Against Van Vleck, Jones struck out 12 batters in seven innings, allowing three hits, one walk and zero earned runs, in his win. Jones sat down the first nine Van Vleck batters in a row. He stuck out two batters in five innings.
Jones also did damage at the plate with three hits in seven at-bats in two games, drawing one walk and driving in one Bulldog while scoring three runs and stealing three bases.
Boling - Hayden Albert (senior) struck out 11 batters in seven innings of work, allowing one hit in a win against Brazos. He had three hits in seven at-bats and drove in four runs.
El Campo - Dean Poenitzsch (junior) stuck out five batters in seven innings of work against Navasota in a win. He had three hits in seven at-bats and drove in a run.
Louise - Ethan Wendel (senior) struck out 16 batters in seven innings against Bloomington, he allowed three hits in his win.
Louise - Kyle Anderson (junior) had five hits in seven at-bats, he scored three runs and stole three bases.
