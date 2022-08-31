Offense On Offense

El Campo senior Rueben Owens II sprints away from the Cuero defense last Friday at Ricebird Stadium. El Campo will face Lonnie Adkism, a wide receiver, who is one of the better pass catchers in the state. Offense should not be in short supply this Friday night on the road in Corpus Christi.

After a tough outing against the Cuero Gobblers, it won’t get much easier against the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers on the road for the El Campo Ricebirds this Friday night.

In week one, El Campo saw what very well could end up being the best defense they see all season. Their opponent this week will offer about the same tough test but on the offensive end.

