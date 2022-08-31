After a tough outing against the Cuero Gobblers, it won’t get much easier against the Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers on the road for the El Campo Ricebirds this Friday night.
In week one, El Campo saw what very well could end up being the best defense they see all season. Their opponent this week will offer about the same tough test but on the offensive end.
Miller, a 5A school, went 8-4 last season, making it to the second round of the playoffs, scoring on average 36 points per game. Their offense combined for 4,458 yards through the air and on the ground last season.
The Buccaneers opened the 2022 campaign by beating Rockport-Fulton 35-14 while putting up more than 500 yards of offense.
Miller senior wide receiver Lonnie Adkism following the season will be playing football for the Sam Houston State Bearkats after committing to them. Adkism has 181 receptions in his career and will be a main target in the Miller offense.
“I think he’s got a chance to break the career receptions record. He was the cover boy for 5A in the Dave Campbell (football magazine). He’s one of the best receiver prospects in the state,” El Campo head football coach Chad Worrell said. “Honestly, after (him) they put three other receivers out there who are really, really good and they have two running backs that rotate.”
Making tackles in the open field will be key, with Adkism able to pick up yards after the catch. Miller’s junior Jaedyn Brown doesn’t just dink and dunk his way for yards, he can air it out, connecting with Adkism on a 45-yard touchdown pass in which he was double covered.
During the preseason, El Campo’s secondary and defense played well. However, Cuero completed six passes on the Ricebirds last week for 163 yards. El Campo senior Hal Erwin came up with an interception and returned it for a touchdown. The defense will need a strong game tackling and defending against the pass to keep themselves in the game.
Adkism will also be a factor on the defensive side of the ball, last week coming away with Miller’s only interception and three tackles. Miller’s secondary broke up seven passes against Rockport-Fulton.
El Campo won’t likely pass the ball a ton of times Friday, so Miller’s secondary will have to focus more on tackling Ricebird running backs. Penalties hurt El Campo against Cuero, stopping their first drive and taking a touchdown away from them later in the game.
Despite playing tough defense, senior Rueben Owens II still managed 152 yards on 22 carries, averaging nearly seven yards a rushing attempt.
Better execution could go a long way toward helping El Campo be successful against Miller.
“We have to make sure we know our assignments,” Worrell said. “We’re just going to have to execute our blocks and stay on our blocks and do all the fundamental things we expect our kids to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.