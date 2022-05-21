The Louise Hornets are seeing some good play in the tough Ganado seven-on-seven league.
The Hornets played Edna, Ganado and Palacios on Monday. Games against Palacios and Ganado came down to the wire, both decided by one score.
“I thought our kids competed very well,” Hornets head coach Joe Bill said. “I thought overall our kids are getting better. They made some big plays on defense, especially against Palacios and made a few stops. We‘ve got a ways to go, we’re working.”
Against Ganado, the Hornets had an impressive goal-line stand. After giving up a long play down to the one yard line, Louise came up with four stops, including two diving pass breakups by junior Trey Drozd, forcing a turnover.
Incoming freshman Conner Gonzlez and senior Roy Arrambide both played quarterback for the Hornets.
“Conner is learning how to read the defense and how to read the corners and so forth. He threw a couple of interceptions and kind of got his head down a little bit, but that’s all a learning experience for him. He came back and made some good plays,” Bill said. “Roy’s got a little more experience but he’s got to work on his footwork a little bit, making a decision and getting rid of the ball quicker.”
Drozd and incoming junior Tayveon Kimble caught several passes.
Louise will play two more Mondays, next week they will play in Tidehaven at 5 p.m.
As of now, the Hornets are not going to compete in any state qualifying Divison III tournaments, however, that could change should spots open, Bill said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.