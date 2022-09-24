Volleyball Killer

El Campo sophomore Adeline Hundl fires a kill past the West Columbia defense in a game earlier this season. Against Navastoa Hundl had 20 kills.

It took five sets, but the El Campo Ladybirds were able to get past the Navastoa Lady Rattlers Tuesday night in El Campo.

Trailing by set, the Ladybirds tied the game and won it the fifth 25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-10.

