It took five sets, but the El Campo Ladybirds were able to get past the Navastoa Lady Rattlers Tuesday night in El Campo.
Trailing by set, the Ladybirds tied the game and won it the fifth 25-20, 18-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-10.
With the win over the Lady Rattlers, the Ladybirds bounced back from a tough three-set loss to Bellville, the game before.
“It always feels good to get a big win after a tough loss. It just motivated us more to keep the hunger we already have to keep winning. It was a battle and we fought through to the end,” Ladybird coach Brittany Oruonyehu said.
El Campo’s two power outside hitters came up strong in the five sets. Ladybird senior Kate Bodungen and sophomore Adeline Hundl landed nearly 50 kills (47). Bodungen poured in a team-high 27 kills.
Despite momentum with the Lady Rattlers after winning two sets and taking a 2-1 lead into the fourth set, El Campo had resiliency.
“The girls never felt defeated which is a big mental change from our season last year to this year,” Oruonyehu said. “We are becoming more mentally tough, and able to pull through together when faced with adversity. I am very proud of them for the team they have become as the season has progressed.”
The Ladybirds’ defense had 82 digs with junior Kinsley Cerny leading the team with 23. In total, El Campo had four players with at least 10 digs. El Campo junior Kaitlyn Stephenson assisted on 54 points.
El Campo is in thrid place, trailing Bellville and Needville, who both have no losses.
The Ladybirds will be back home for Brookshire Royal Tueday night. El Campo will play Wharton next Friday night in Wharton to close the first round of district play.
