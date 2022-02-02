The Louise Hornet powerlifters finish ahead of the El Campo Ricebirds at the Palacios Boys Invitational Saturday afternoon.
The powerlifting meet was the first for El Campo since 2012 with the Ricebirds picking up one point for ninth place. The Hornets finished fifth with 24 points. Palacios won the event with 47 points.
El Campo and Louise had 12 athletes each take part in the meet.
El Campo had one lifter finish in the top five. Two were disqualified, for not completing all three lifts.
“This meet did allow our athletes to compete but learn things that you can really only learn in a meet as some of the rules are subjective to the views of the judges,” El Campo coach Robert Perez said. “When you are in a squat rack or bench and are being judged by three different people... is something you can’t (replicate). Only the actual act of doing it will prepare them. They are all learning many things and are eager to compete again.”
The Hornets had six lifters in the top five. Two finished in first place. Two were disqualified for not completing all three lifts.
“(We face some) serious competition,” Louise coach Daniel Ganoa Jr. said. “But I have some veteran lifters with lots of experience with me. My boys did amazing. I’m hoping we can make another run to State and add many more medals to their collection.”
Hornet sophomore Imanol Mendez was first place in the 114-pound weight class with nearly 800 pounds lifted. He was more than 100 pounds ahead of second.
In the 220-pound weight class Louise senior Daniel Gaona III came in first with a total lift of 1,395 pounds. Gaona lifted 60 pounds more than second place.
Louise senior Christopher Vasquez lifted the third-most combined weight finishing with a total lift of 1,430 pounds. Vasquez was second in the 242-pound weight class.
RESULTS
114-pound
1) Louise - Imanol Mendez lifted 780 pounds
4) Louise - Jacob Miller lifted 550 lbs.
148-pound
1) Palacios lifted 1,045 lbs.
6) El Campo - Chase Macek lifted 865 lbs.
6) Louise - Trey Drozd lifted 865 lbs.
10) El Campo - Jorge Anguiano lifted 655 lbs.
165-pound
1) Edna lifted 1,160 lbs.
7) El Campo - Frank O’connor lifted 810 lbs.
8) Louise - Benjamin Blanco lifted 795 lbs.
9) Louise - Alejandro Balderas lifted 680 lbs.
181-pound
1) Edna lifted 1,240 lbs.
4) El Campo - Tristan Harper lifted 965 lbs.
9) El Campo - Raymond Rodriguez lifted 820 lbs.
198-pound
1) Palacios lifted 1,225 lbs.
5) Louise - Joshua Gomes lifted 865 lbs.
220-pound
1) Louise - Daniel Gaona III lifted 1,395 lbs.
4) Louise - Ethan Resendez lifted 1,070 lbs.
8) El Campo - Jamie Leal lifted 865 lbs.
242-pound
1) Palacios lifted 1,480 lbs.
6) El Campo - Clarence Farrow 1,165 lbs.
7) El Campo - Nicholas Debo 1,045 lbs.
275-pound
1) Tidehaven lifted 1,700 lbs.
2) Louise - Christopher Vasquez lifted 1,430 lbs.
6) Louise - Pete Galvan lifted 930 lbs.
6) El Campo - Micheal Sosa lifted 930 lbs.
FUN WITH NUMBERS
The Hornets as a team lifted more than 10,000 pounds (10,225).
El Campo lifted as a team nearly 9,000 pounds (8,975).
For reference, a fully grown Hippopotamus weighs more than 8,000 pounds.
