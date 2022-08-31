Setting Them Up

El Campo junior Kaitlyn Stephenson follows the ball as she gets ready to make a set against Calhoun earlier in the season. Also pictured is senior middle blocker Ella Rod.

It wasn’t an outright win like last season, but the El Campo Ladybirds still placed high, coming in second in the Cuero tournament this past weekend.

The Ladybirds’ lone loss in the tournament was against Rockport-Fulton. El Campo played Rockport-Fulton tight but lost in two sets 25-20, 25-17.

