It wasn’t an outright win like last season, but the El Campo Ladybirds still placed high, coming in second in the Cuero tournament this past weekend.
The Ladybirds’ lone loss in the tournament was against Rockport-Fulton. El Campo played Rockport-Fulton tight but lost in two sets 25-20, 25-17.
It was a strong week of volleyball for the Ladybirds, who with a four-set win over 5A Victoria West last Tuesday night at home. In Cuero, the Ladybirds picked up wins over Waelder, Yoakum, Nixon-Smiley, Cuero and Thrall.
El Campo picked up big wins, Thrall made it to the 2A state championship game last season and Victoria West went two rounds deep in the playoffs.
For their play in Cuero, junior setter Kaitlyn Stephenson and senior outside hitter Kate Bodungen were named to the all-tournament team.
“Every day I continue to be proud of the growth the girls continue to show,” Ladybird volleyball coach Brittany Oruonyehu said. “The girls continue to trust the process and our program continues to keep shining.”
With three non-district games remaining, Oruonyehu has seen a jump in the Ladybirds’ serving.
“The biggest improvement I have seen in our team is our relentless effort to defend our serve and get consecutive aces from set to set,” Oruonyehu said.
El Campo plays Iowa Colony, who is in their first season of varsity athletics, on the road on Friday.
