Caleb Leach and Jonah Poenitzsch dominated Bay City bats combining to throw a no-hitter, keeping El Campo’s 12U all-stars undefeated with an 11-0 win Sunday night in Palacios.
El Campo has yet to fall in the double-elimination tournament with three wins, outscoring teams 50-3 in area competition.
The 12U bats got going early, putting seven runs on Bay City in the first inning.
With one out, Poenitzsch and Keaton Koudela both singled, and after a passed ball, El Campo had runners on second and third. Leach cranked a ball over the infield, plating the first two runs of the game.
A single from Hudson Bystrek and a walk to Landon Hickl loaded the bases. Weldon Bowers followed with another walk to put El Campo ahead 3-0.
Carson Bystrek hit a hard shot to second base, but an error by Bay City allowed two more scores to come out. Aiden Ballejo drove home the final two all-stars in the inning with a deep drive to center field.
Leach responded to the offense, striking out all six batters he faced. Poenitzsch took over in the third inning, striking out six batters. The only blemish between the two, a one-out walk in the first inning, the lone Bay City base runner allowed.
Poenitzsch and Koudela led the team with three hits each.
El Campo played Palacios Tuesday after the press deadline, with a win they’ll advance to face the winner of the area tournament from Sweeny. If El Campo lost, they’ll play tonight again against Palacios with the winner moving on to the district championship.
BASEBALL ALL-STARS
The 10U all-stars are 3-0 and a win away from playing in the district championship. El Campo beat Boling 14-0 in East Bernard Sunday night.
El Campo played East Bernard Tuesday night in East Bernard after the press deadline, with a win they’ll advance to face the winner of the area tournament from Bay City. If El Campo lost, they’ll play tonight again against East Bernard with the winner moving on to the district championship.
El Campo’s 11U all-stars will get going this Friday, playing a best-of-three series against Sweeny for the district championship.
SOFTBALL ALL-STARS
El Campo 12U is stayed alive with an 18-8 win over Palacios Monday night in El Campo. The 12U all-stars played Van Vleck Tuesday night after the press deadline, they will need to beat Van Vleck twice to win the district championship.
The 10U all-stars went 1-2 falling to Tidehaven and Brazos, their lone win came beating Boling 14-11.
The El Campo juniors nearly took game one from East Bernard falling 13-12 in El Campo. In the rematch, they lost again Monday night, making East Bernard the district champions.
