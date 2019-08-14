The El Campo Ladybirds came back from the Columbus Tournament over the weekend, winners of the bronze bracket. On Saturday, the Ladybirds beat Sealy, a team they’ll see in distirct, in a two set sweep. After dropping the first set to Lexington, they came back to win the final two to take home bronze.
“We’re still learning and working on things to make things better,” senior Maddy Rod said. “We ended up in the bronze bracket, but we won both of our games that day and I think we ended the tournament pretty strong.”
While the Ladybirds won on the last day, the tournament didn’t start out well with losses to Caldwell, Victoria West and Goliad. Despite the losses, they played well against playoff teams from last year. Victoria West, a 5A school, went two rounds deep last year. Caldwell, a 4A school went three rounds and Goliad, a 3A school lost in the regional finals last season.
“We weren’t getting blown out of the water,” Head Coach Roxanne Cavazos said. “We were competing right there with them. We just had more mistakes then they did and they took advantage of it. Unfortunately we didn’t pull out the (wins), but we were able to learn as a team that little mistakes (affect) winning when it’s crucial games.”
The Ladybirds this year have a large senior class with eight returners.
“It provides a lot of leadership for the team,” Rod said. “When things (get bad) I think a lot of the seniors are big leaders and we help bring everybody up, it helps keep (the team) motivated.”
With an open date Tuesday, the Ladybirds were able to practice more. Since the start of the volleyball season, actual practices have been few and far between for the Ladybirds. The volleyball team won’t compete in another game until tomorrow when they travel to Schulenburg for the Lady Horn Volleyball Classic Tournament.
“(I’d like to see) growth and working on what we didn’t capitalize this (past) weekend,” Cavazos said. “(We) just (want) to get better every game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.