The El Campo Ricebirds took down Houston Furr 4-1 Friday night at Butler Stadium.
The win is only the second playoff game the Ricebirds have won in their history.
Deadlocked nil-nil, the Ricebirds took a lead late in the first half. El Campo added in three more goals in the second half to win convincingly.
El Campo will play East Chambers in the area round.
East Chambers beat Silsbee 7-2 in bi-district late Friday night.
Details for the second round game have not been made available.
El Campo has never advanced out of area in their history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.