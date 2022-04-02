The El Campo Ricebirds’ playoff dreams ended in the second round with a 5-0 loss to the East Chambers Buccaneers Tuesday night at Grand Oaks High School.
East Chambers, who is undefeated on the season, got a tough test from El Campo holding them to a nil-nil tie throughout the first half of play.
The Buccaneers’ speed began to wear El Campo down in the second half. East Chambers in the first minute of play in the second half scored to take a 1-nil lead.
East Chambers at mid-field, made a quick pass ahead. The Ricebird defense closed to try and kick the ball away, but the East Chambers forward controlled the ball and made another quick pass ahead. The Buccaneer forward got the ball and’ once one-on-one with the goal, sent it to the far side of the net for the score.
Trailing 5-0, El Campo put two shots on goal from distance, but both were stopped by the East Chambers goalie.
This was only the second time in El Campo history they have advanced to the area round of the playoffs.
El Campo will bring back a lot of the same squad with two seniors graduating in Alfredo Fuentes and Sirapong Muanpet.
Munapet scored two goals this season.
East Chambers will meet West Columbia in the regional quarterfinals.
